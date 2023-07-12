Open Menu

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged In Censorship Of Social Media Platforms

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) does not ask social media platforms to censor or suppress information, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We don't ask social media companies to censor information or suppress information when it comes to national security threats," Wray told the US House Judiciary Committee. "What we do do is alert them when some other intelligence agency gives us information about a foreign intelligence service being behind some account."

Wray said the FBI is "very clear" that it is up to the social media companies to decide whether to do something.

Wray's comment came in response to a question regarding the US State Department's Russian-language account being taken down at the request of the FBI.

The FBI director said the incident did not ring a bell.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee accused the FBI of a massive effort to suppress conservative views on social media platforms under the guise of "combating disinformation."

The lawmakers have asserted that some of the efforts to suppress or censor information include Hunter Biden's laptop scandal; the COVID-19 lab leak theory as well as the effectiveness of protocols like masking, lockdowns and vaccines; and the 2020 presidential election.

More Stories From World