Wreath Laying Ceremony Held At Soviet War Memorial In Hungary - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Wreath Laying Ceremony Held at Soviet War Memorial in Hungary - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) A ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers was held in the Hungarian city of Szekesfehervar, where more than 4,000 Soviet soldiers are buried at a military memorial, the Russian Embassy in Budapest said.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, ahead of Victory Day (May 9), and was attended by Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov, among others, the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

"4,262 Soviet soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War and during the events of 1956, as well as while serving in the Southern Group of the USSR Forces, rest at the memorial," the Russian embassy said.

Earlier, the laying of flowers and an Immortal Regiment march were held in Liberty Square in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to commemorate the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on May 9, 2012. In 2013, the event was celebrated nationwide, and the tradition has since spread to other countries.

