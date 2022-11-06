UrduPoint.com

Wreckage Of Crashed Helicopter Found In Italy, 7 People Killed - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Wreckage of Crashed Helicopter Found in Italy, 7 People Killed - Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Rescue services of Italy found the wreckage of a helicopter in the southern region of Apulia, the vice-president of the region, Raffaele Piemontese, said on Saturday, adding that 7 people were on board the helicopter.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the Agusta A109 helicopter of the local transport company disappeared from the radar. The helicopter with two crew members and five passengers on board, including a 13-year-old girl, took off from Isole Tremiti in the Adriatic Sea in the morning.

The wreckage of the aircraft was found near the town of Apricena in the province of Foggia. As a result of the crash, four members of the same family from Slovenia died.

