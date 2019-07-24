(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The wreckage of a helicopter, which was carrying two Russians and fell into the sea off the coast of Italy's Tuscany, was lifted out of the water and delivered to the port of Livorno, informed sources told Sputnik.

A Robinson R66 helicopter with two Russian citizens, a man and a woman, on board fell into the sea near Gorgon Island on Monday evening. The helicopter's pilot did not make distress calls. The woman's body was found and delivered to the port of Livorno. According to local newspaper Livorno Today, the owner and pilot of the helicopter was 37-year-old Maxim Sychev. His body has not yet been found, and rescue services continue to search the area.

According to the sources, on Tuesday evening, the helicopter's wreckage was delivered to Livorno by ship and transferred to investigators for examination.

The investigation into the causes of the crash is conducted by the city prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred six miles southeast of Gorgon Island. After receiving the signal of the crash, the coast guard and fire service boats set off to the area. The divers reached the wreckage of a helicopter on the surface and immediately took the body of a woman from it. To ease the search for the pilot, the area of the incident was cordoned off by inflatable pontoons.

The helicopter took off from a private site at Lake Como in northern Italy, refueled in the province of Massa and Carrara and was heading for Sardinia.