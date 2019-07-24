UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wreckage Of Helicopter With Russians On Board Taken To Italy's Port Of Livorno - Sources

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Wreckage of Helicopter With Russians on Board Taken to Italy's Port of Livorno - Sources

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The wreckage of a helicopter, which was carrying two Russians and fell into the sea off the coast of Italy's Tuscany, was lifted out of the water and delivered to the port of Livorno, informed sources told Sputnik.

A Robinson R66 helicopter with two Russian citizens, a man and a woman, on board fell into the sea near Gorgon Island on Monday evening. The helicopter's pilot did not make distress calls. The woman's body was found and delivered to the port of Livorno. According to local newspaper Livorno Today, the owner and pilot of the helicopter was 37-year-old Maxim Sychev. His body has not yet been found, and rescue services continue to search the area.

According to the sources, on Tuesday evening, the helicopter's wreckage was delivered to Livorno by ship and transferred to investigators for examination.

The investigation into the causes of the crash is conducted by the city prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred six miles southeast of Gorgon Island. After receiving the signal of the crash, the coast guard and fire service boats set off to the area. The divers reached the wreckage of a helicopter on the surface and immediately took the body of a woman from it. To ease the search for the pilot, the area of the incident was cordoned off by inflatable pontoons.

The helicopter took off from a private site at Lake Como in northern Italy, refueled in the province of Massa and Carrara and was heading for Sardinia.

Related Topics

Fire Water Russia Como Livorno Man Italy SITE Women From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

1 hour ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

2 hours ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.