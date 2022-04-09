UrduPoint.com

Wreckage Of World's Largest Plane Testament To Kyiv's Defence

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Under a shattered crescent hangar at Ukraine's Gostomel Airport, the world's largest plane lies buckled and broken, an immovable monument to the battle Russia waged to take this foothold towards the capital of Kyiv

The Antonov An-225 Mriya -- a cargo-lift plane with an 88 metre (290 feet) wingspan that is the largest of any aircraft in operational service -- has been mauled by blasts.

"Mriya" -- meaning "dream" in Ukrainian -- was once printed on the nose. The name is now lost in a mass of scorched metal scraps and abandoned ammunition.

The plane was once a source of national pride but it was sacrificed in the fight to keep Russian troops outside the city gates.

