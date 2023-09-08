Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

(@Abdulla99267510)

BAGHDAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Adnan bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissie El Farthie, renowned in the wrestling world as General Adnan, Billy White Wolf, and Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie, has sadly passed away at the age of 84.

Hailing from Baghdad, Iraq, this former WWF and AWA star had a remarkable career. Adnan's journey took him back to the World Wrestling Federation (later WWE), where he previously competed as an amateur wrestler and played football with Saddam Hussein.

Sgt. Slaughter, a close friend and former teammate in the wrestling ring, paid tribute to the former tag champion in a tweet.

Many fans remember Adnan for his managerial role with Slaughter during the early 1990s when Slaughter portrayed an Iraqi sympathizer. However, in a 2019 interview with Ken Resnick, the fictional general revealed that his expressions about America were his genuine sentiments, calling them "No bulls**t.

Adnan initially arrived in the United States due to his athletic prowess in Iraq. He made his way from Houston to Oklahoma, where he wrestled and played football at Oklahoma State University, coming close to Olympic qualification.

Adnan's professional wrestling career began, taking on personas like Chief Jay Strongbow and Native American Billy White Wolf. In 1976, he achieved the pinnacle of success by winning the World Wide Wrestling Federation Tag Team Championship, the precursor to WWF and WWE.

Later, he ventured into Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association as Sheikh Adnan Al-Kaissie. Although he never held an AWA championship, Kaissie remained a fixture in the region throughout the 1980s. In 2021, his contributions were recognized as he was inducted into the Thesz-Tragos Hall ofFame.