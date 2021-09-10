Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown Over Reported Shooting - Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) is on lockdown over a report of an active shooter, the security forces are sweeping the facility, the 88th Air Base Wing said.

"At approximately 9:25pm [01:25 on Friday GMT], emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB.

Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available," the unit wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.