Wright Stuff Rescues USA In Nations League Win Over Jamaica
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Haji Wright was the hero once more as the United States defeated Jamaica 3-1 in extra-time to reach the final of the CONCACAF Nations League in Texas on Thursday.
US striker Wright -- who scored an injury time winner for Coventry City in an upset English FA Cup win over Wolves on Saturday -- scored twice in extra-time to seal a hard-fought victory for the defending champions at the AT&T Stadium.
Wright had only been drafted into the US squad on Sunday after Norwich City forward Josh Sargent was a late withdrawal with an ankle injury.
However the 25-year-old from Los Angeles delivered a crucial match-winning cameo after coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute for Timothy Weah.
Wright tucked away his first goal on 96 minutes, latching on to deft pass from fellow substitute Gio Reyna to shoot low past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.
The American striker then gathered another superb assist from Reyna to notch his second in the 109th minute and make it 3-1 and seal victory.
It was a cruel defeat for Jamaica, who had led 1-0 from the opening minute of normal time until conceding a controversial equaliser with what turned out to be the last kick of stoppage time after 90 minutes.
US defender Miles Robinson flicked on a corner and the ball cannoned off Jamaica substitute Cory Burke into the net to make it 1-1.
The equaliser was tinged with controversy however, with the goal coming in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Moments earlier, match officials had signalled four minutes of time added on, which was then changed to five minutes without explanation.
Jamaica went into Thursday's semi-final fielding a vastly depleted starting line-up due to injuries and suspensions to several key players.
English Premier League contingent Michail Antonio, Ethan Pinnock and Amari'i Bell were all missing through injury, while Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey was dropped for disciplinary reasons.
Former Everton striker Demarai Gray and Shamar Nicholson were also suspended.
Yet for long periods it appeared as if Jamaica had done enough to pull off a stunning upset despite the US dominating possession and territory for long periods of the game.
Greg Leigh had headed Jamaica into the lead after just 30 seconds, with Bobby DeCordova-Reid pouncing on an error by US defender Antonee Robinson before crossing to the Oxford United defender, who outmuscled Joe Scally to nod home.
The US laid siege to the Jamaican goal thereafter, carving out chance after chance only to be frustrated by dogged defending.
But the introduction of Reyna after half-time instantly gave Gregg Berhalter's side a more threatening dimension, and the move paid off with two superb assists in injury time.
The US will face the winner of Thursday's other semi-final between Mexico and Panama in Sunday's final.
rcw/bb
