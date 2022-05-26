UrduPoint.com

Writer Who Wrote About How To Murder Husbands Convicted In Her Husband's Murder - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Writer Who Wrote About How to Murder Husbands Convicted in Her Husband's Murder - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A 71-year old woman who wrote fictitiously about how to murder one's spouse was convicted by a US jury on Wednesday for actually murdering her own husband, the New York Times said in a report.

Nancy Brophy was convicted for shooting and killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, in an elaborate plan foreshadowed by the romance writer in her romance books, the report said. The jury reportedly took approximately 24 hours to deliberate Brophy's fate, ultimately finding her guilty of second degree murder.

Brophy wrote in a 2011 blog post about various methods of murder, their drawbacks and advantages, and was also considering a story about a woman who murdered an abusive partner using gun parts acquired slowly over time, the report said.

Prosecutors accused Brophy of carrying out a similar crime in real life, acquiring firearms pieces over an extended period of time before shooting and killing her husband at his place of work - the Oregon Culinary Institute - the report said.

However, prosecutors were prohibited from mentioning Brophy's blog posts during the trial, the report also said.

Brophy testified that the firearms components were purchased with her husband's support for self-defense, as well as research for her writing, the report said. The defense team also challenged prosecutors' assertions that Brophy had a financial motive to murder her husband for the life insurance policy, the report added.

Brophy is scheduled to be sentenced June 13 and could face 25 years to life in prison, according to the report.

Related Topics

Murder New York June Women Post From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

3 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

3 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

3 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

3 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

3 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.