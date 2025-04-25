Open Menu

Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings And Creativity

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 April, 2025)
Prominent writers and intellectuals from across the Arab region came together on the opening day of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 to explore the theme “Artificial Intelligence and the Rise of New Writers?” in a cultural dialogue session.
The discussion focused on the limitations of AI in the literary world.

Professor Sumaya Al Madeed from Qatar University explained that while AI can be a helpful assistant, it lacks the emotional depth and human experience needed for true creativity. She shared a personal example where AI failed to write a heartfelt birthday poem based on her child’s photo.


Award-winning entrepreneur Asma Zainal said she uses AI as a brainstorming reference but believes the soul of any creative work comes from humans.
Emirati author Talib Ghuloom stressed that real literature stems from knowledge and emotion, unlike AI-generated content which lacks life.

He warned that AI should complement, not replace, human creativity, and highlighted the importance of ethics and authenticity in storytelling.
The session was moderated by Aisha Al Maazmi, news presenter at Pulse 95.

