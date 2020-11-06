UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrong Size Paper Ballots Delay Vote Count In US State Of Indiana - Election Headquarters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:50 AM

Wrong Size Paper Ballots Delay Vote Count in US State of Indiana - Election Headquarters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Officials in Vigo County, Indiana, completed counting votes after resolving a unexpected snafu - the arrival of 2,000 ballots printed on the wrong size paper, the county's election headquarters said in a press release.

A delay in counting occurred after 2,000 of more than 43,000 ballots were rejected due to being on the wrong paper size, county election consultant and equipment provider Dan McGinnis said in the release on Thursday.

McGinnis explained that Vigo County election workers, which included a Democrat and Republican working together, had to recreate the odd size ballots on the "correct rolls of paper."

"Each ballot that required a remake has been indexed and archived to maintain the integrity of the election," McGinnis said.

President Donald Trump won 56.2 percent of 43,619 votes cast in the county compared with 41.45 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to final tally.

