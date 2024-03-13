Open Menu

Wronged UK Postmasters To Have Convictions Quashed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Wronged UK postmasters to have convictions quashed

Britain's government unveiled legislation Wednesday to exonerate hundreds of UK Post Office workers wrongly prosecuted over faulty computer software, in one of the country's worst miscarriages of justice

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Britain's government unveiled legislation Wednesday to exonerate hundreds of UK Post Office workers wrongly prosecuted over faulty computer software, in one of the country's worst miscarriages of justice.

Parliament is expected to pass into law the blanket exonerations for offences including theft and false accounting by the summer, with the wrongful convictions quashed shortly afterwards.

"Many subpostmasters' lives have been ruined by this scandal. We are working hard to deliver redress," Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told the House of Commons.

More than 700 people running small local post offices received criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 after the faulty Horizon accounting software made it appear that money had gone missing from their branches.

Many ended up bankrupt and shunned by their communities. Some were jailed. At least four people took their own lives.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he understood nothing could "make up for what they've been through" but he hoped the legislation marked an "important step forward in finally clearing their Names".

"We owe it to the victims of this scandal, who have had their lives and livelihoods callously torn apart, to deliver the justice they've fought so long and hard for," he said in a statement.

The government said it would also act to improve the compensation available to different groups of subpostmasters.

Convicted sub-postmasters will receive up to £600,000 (£767,000), while those not actually convicted but still badly affected by the false accusations made by the Post Office will be entitled to a redress payment of £75,000.

Kevan Jones, a main opposition Labour Party MP who campaigned for the subpostmasters, welcomed the new Post Office Offences bill as "great news".

The government said it would push the bill through parliament quickly, with the aim of it becoming law "as soon as possible ahead of the summer recess in late July.

The legislation will cover England and Wales. The devolved governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to introduce their own plans.

A four-part television drama "Mr Bates vs the Post Office", shown in early January, created a public outcry and galvanised government over the long-running scandal.

The series told the story of a group of subpostmasters wrongly accused and their "David and Goliath" fightback led by one of them, Alan Bates.

When Sunak announced in January the highly unusual decision to pass legislation providing blanket exonerations, he said he wanted to help right "one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation's history".

The European boss of IT service giant Fujitsu, which supplied the flawed Horizon system, apologised for his firm's role in the scandal and said the company had a moral obligation to compensate victims.

"Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice," European director Paul Patterson said, appearing before a committee of MPs two weeks after programme was broadcast.

"We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system, and we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of the subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry," he said.

Around £179 million has already been spent compensating more than 2,800 claimants through schemes and litigation, according to the government.

It says its legislation risks quashing convictions of some people who may have committed crimes, so claimants will have to sign a legal statement attesting that they are innocent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Company David Wales Ireland United Kingdom Money January May July Criminals 2015 Moral Post TV From Government Million Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

4 minutes ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

4 minutes ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

4 minutes ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

4 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise v ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

4 minutes ago
 Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: ..

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

8 minutes ago
 Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win agains ..

Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

4 minutes ago
 ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niaz ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World