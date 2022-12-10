UrduPoint.com

Wrongly Accused Russian Journalist Golunov Wins $24,000 From Interior Ministry - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Wrongly Accused Russian Journalist Golunov Wins $24,000 From Interior Ministry - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russian journalist Ivan Golunov, who was wrongly accused in 2019, won his lawsuit against the Russian Interior Ministry, which now has to pay him 1.5 million rubles ($24,000) for non-pecuniary damage, Golunov's lawyer Sergei Badamshin told Sputnik on Friday.

In June 2019, Golunov was arrested on the charge of illegal circulation of drugs. The arrest of the prominent investigative journalist caused a wave of public discontent, with opposition media launching a campaign in his support. Five days later, the Russian Interior Ministry said that the case had been dismissed due to a lack of evidence and Golunov was released. The prosecution later said that drugs found on Golunov had been planted by police officers.

"The Moscow City Court satisfied the claim of Ivan Golunov against the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the compensation of non-pecuniary damage caused by the crime of former employees of the Internal Affairs Directorate for ZAO (Western Administrative District) in the amount of 1.

5 million rubles from the Ministry," Badamshin said.

In June 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin fired head of ZAO Main Directorate Andrey Puchkov and head of Department for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking Yuri Devyatkin following a petition by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

In May 2021, the police officers that planted drugs in Golunov's flat, Denis Konovalov, Akbar Sergaliev, Roman Feofanov, Maxim Umetbaev, and their former boss Igor Lyakhovets, were found guilty of abuse of authority and falsification of the results of investigative activities, as well as of drug trafficking inside the group. They were sentenced to up to 11 years of in prison.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Interior Minister Drugs Vladimir Putin May June 2019 Media From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

53 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

53 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

53 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

53 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

53 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.