WSJ Admitted Article About China Erroneous But Failed to Formally Apologize - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) admitted that the insulting article about China, whose publication led to the expulsion of three journalists, was erroneous, but still has not issued a formal apology, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Last week, the ministry revoked the press credentials of three WSJ journalists and expelled them over a February 3 opinion article that they wrote. The article titled, "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia," called Beijing's measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus "less than impressive." China labeled the article as "racially discriminatory," saying it discredited the efforts of the Chinese government and people in their fight against the epidemic.

"Over the past few days, the WSJ has contacted the Chinese side through various channels, admitting that the published article was erroneous, and also said that it would draw lessons, but still did not give the answer that the Chinese side demanded," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesman said that Beijing's demands were very simple � the WSJ must punish those responsible for publishing the article and issue a formal apology.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Beijing's decision to expel the journalists, saying that China should not restrict the freedom of the press. However, another spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, noted that revocation of accreditation was not a matter of the freedom of speech.