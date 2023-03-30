UrduPoint.com

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested In Russia, Seeks Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:17 PM

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks Release

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday denied espionage allegations against its Moscow bureau correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and would seek the immediate release of the reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday denied espionage allegations against its Moscow bureau correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and would seek the immediate release of the reporter.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States.

According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms.

"The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovic. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the journal said in a statement.

Later on Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik it had ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months.

