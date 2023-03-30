UrduPoint.com

WSJ Moscow Bureau Correspondent Gershkovich Detained In Yekaterinburg Over Espionage - FSB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent with the Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, have been detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"Illegal activities of UA citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, correspondent of the Moscow bureau of US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, suspected of spying for the US government, have been stopped," the FSB said in a statement.

On instructions from the United States, Gershkovich collected classified information "about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex." He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

