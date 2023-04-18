WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Pleads Not Guilty - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court, his lawyer Tatyana Nozhkina told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.