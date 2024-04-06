Open Menu

WTA Charleston Open Results

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

WTA Charleston Open results

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) results on Friday from the WTA Charleston Open (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x12) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7)

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x4) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3

