WTA Charleston Open Results
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) results on Friday from the WTA Charleston Open (x denotes seed):
Quarter-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x12) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7)
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x4) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3
