WTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) expressed readiness to halt its activities in China in response to lack of information about the whereabouts of the country's famous tennis player Peng Shuai, who had previously accused a prominent Chinese politician of sexual abuse.

On November 2, the 35-year-old sports star on her Weibo account accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese internet and social networks. After that, she stopped communicating and appearing in public.

Earlier this week, WTA demanded an investigation into Peng's disappearance.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," WTA head Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

So far, all WTA attempts to reach Peng or establish her whereabouts have been unsuccessful, according to Simon.

He also expressed doubt over an email allegedly sent to him by Peng claiming she was fine and dismissed her previous sex violence allegations. The email was released on Wednesday by China's state-run broadcaster CGTN only in English, while national media have not covered it.