WTI Oil Jumps Above $60 On OPEC-Russia Output Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:11 PM

WTI oil jumps above $60 on OPEC-Russia output deal

The WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel on Monday after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel on Monday after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output.

WTI, the New York benchmark, rallied to $60.13 per barrel around 0650 GMT, climbing above $60 for the first time since the end of May.

