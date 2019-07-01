WTI oil jumps above $60 on OPEC-Russia output deal

The WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel on Monday after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel on Monday after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output.

WTI, the New York benchmark, rallied to $60.13 per barrel around 0650 GMT, climbing above $60 for the first time since the end of May.