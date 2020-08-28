WTO Agrees to Establish Dispute Panel for Review of EU Tariffs on Turkish Steel -Statement

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) members agreed on Friday to set up a dispute panel tasked to review Ankara's complaint against EU tariffs on the imports of steel, WTO said in a statement.

It was a second request for a dispute panel by Turkey as the European Union blocked its first attempt in July. The EU imposed curbs on steel in 2018 out of concern for its own producers and in response to the US import duties on steel.

"At a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body on 28 August, WTO members agreed to the establishment of a dispute panel to review a complaint filed by Turkey regarding the European Union's safeguard measures on imports of certain steel products," the statement read.

The EU has expressed regret over Turkey's decision to file a second request and reiterated that its measures were "justified and in line with WTO rules," according to the statement.

"The United States, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, Canada, China, Korea, Japan, Brazil, and India all reserved their third party rights to participate in the proceedings," WTO added.

The EU tariffs on steel amount to 25 percent and are applied once a quota for import is filled.

