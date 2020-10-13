WTO Allows EU to Impose Duties on $4Bln US Goods Over State Subsidies for Boeing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The World Trade Organization ruled Tuesday that the European Union was allowed to impose tariffs on $4 billion in US goods over state subsidies that had been allocated for the US aircraft maker Boeing.

The WTO allowed for "the level of countermeasures "commensurate with the degree and nature of the adverse effects determined to exist" amounts to USD 3,993,212,564 per annum" in its ruling.

The EU and the US have been for years enmeshed in a dispute over state aid to their aeronautic giants, Airbus and Boeing, respectively.