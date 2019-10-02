UrduPoint.com
WTO Approves US Tariffs On $7.5 Bn Of EU Goods In Airbus Retaliation

Wed 02nd October 2019

WTO approves US tariffs on $7.5 bn of EU goods in Airbus retaliation

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the greenlight to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion euros) worth of EU goods in retaliation for the bloc's illegal support of Airbus

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the greenlight to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion Euros) worth of EU goods in retaliation for the bloc's illegal support of Airbus.

The ruling by the WTO arbitrator is landmark moment in the 15-year long Airbus-Boeing battle at the WTO and threatens to intensify already strained trade relations between the US and the European Union.

