WTO Approves US Tariffs On $7.5 Bn Of EU Goods In Airbus Retaliation
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:35 PM
The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the greenlight to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion euros) worth of EU goods in retaliation for the bloc's illegal support of Airbus
The ruling by the WTO arbitrator is landmark moment in the 15-year long Airbus-Boeing battle at the WTO and threatens to intensify already strained trade relations between the US and the European Union.