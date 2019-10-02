WTO approves US tariffs on $7.5 bn of EU goods in Airbus retaliation

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the greenlight to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion euros) worth of EU goods in retaliation for the bloc's illegal support of Airbus

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the greenlight to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion Euros ) worth of EU goods in retaliation for the bloc's illegal support of Airbus.

The ruling by the WTO arbitrator is landmark moment in the 15-year long Airbus-Boeing battle at the WTO and threatens to intensify already strained trade relations between the US and the European Union.