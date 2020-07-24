WTO Arbitrators Back Russia in Dispute With EU on Energy Cost Adjustments - Document

A group of arbitrators of the World Trade Organization (WTO) supported Russia in a dispute with the European Union that EU energy cost adjustment method used in anti-dumping investigations was non-compliant with the organization's rules, according to a WTO document published on its website

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A group of arbitrators of the World Trade Organization (WTO) supported Russia in a dispute with the European Union that EU energy cost adjustment method used in anti-dumping investigations was non-compliant with the organization's rules, according to a WTO document published on its website.

"We recommend that the European Union bring its measures into conformity with its obligations under the [WTO] Anti-Dumping Agreement," the document says.