UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Arbitrators Back Russia In Dispute With EU On Energy Cost Adjustments - Document

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

WTO Arbitrators Back Russia in Dispute With EU on Energy Cost Adjustments - Document

A group of arbitrators of the World Trade Organization (WTO) supported Russia in a dispute with the European Union that EU energy cost adjustment method used in anti-dumping investigations was non-compliant with the organization's rules, according to a WTO document published on its website

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A group of arbitrators of the World Trade Organization (WTO) supported Russia in a dispute with the European Union that EU energy cost adjustment method used in anti-dumping investigations was non-compliant with the organization's rules, according to a WTO document published on its website.

"We recommend that the European Union bring its measures into conformity with its obligations under the [WTO] Anti-Dumping Agreement," the document says.

Related Topics

World Russia European Union Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

35 minutes ago

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court expresses dissatisfaction on ..

5 minutes ago

Digital platform launched to provide business incu ..

5 minutes ago

Administration removes encroachments

5 minutes ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.