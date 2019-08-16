UrduPoint.com
WTO Arbitrators To Settle US-China Row Over Solar Panel Duties - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The World Trade Organization (WTO) will call a panel of arbitrators to rule on the US-Chinese dispute over tariffs on solar panel imports, a source in Geneva told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Dispute Settlement Body has satisfied China's second request to set up a dispute panel on US tariffs on solar panel imports, the source said.

China accused the United States of breaking WTO rules after it slapped imports of solar cells and modules with a 30 percent tariff last year. The United State said China threatened US business by subsidizing its solar energy firms.

