WTO authorises Chinese tariffs on $3.6 bn in US goods in anti-dumping tiff

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A World Trade Organization arbitrator on Friday authorised China to slap tariffs on US imports worth up to $3.58 billion annually in a years-long dispute over US anti-dumping practices, a trade official said.

China had asked the WTO for permission to hit the US with more than $7 billion in tariffs in the case.

The decision marks the first time the WTO has authorised China to impose tariffs in a trade dispute.