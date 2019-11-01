WTO Authorises Chinese Tariffs On $3.6 Bn In US Goods In Anti-dumping Tiff
A World Trade Organization arbitrator on Friday authorised China to slap tariffs on US imports worth up to $3.58 billion annually in a years-long dispute over US anti-dumping practices, a trade official said
China had asked the WTO for permission to hit the US with more than $7 billion in tariffs in the case.
The decision marks the first time the WTO has authorised China to impose tariffs in a trade dispute.