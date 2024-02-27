WTO braces for battles on fisheries, agriculture in UAE talks

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The world's trade ministers were locked in tough negotiations on Tuesday at a WTO meeting in Abu Dhabi, with fisheries and agriculture taking centre stage.

Many eyes were trained on India -- which is often described as an obstructionist element in trade talks -- but it's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has yet to arrive in Abu Dhabi.

The closed-door negotiations are taking place on the second day of the World Trade Organization's 13th ministerial conference which is scheduled to run until Thursday but could go into over-time amid divisions.

With WTO rules requiring full consensus between all member states, there is little hope for major breakthroughs, apart from a new global agreement on fisheries subsidies.

After a 2022 deal which banned subsidies contributing to illegal, undeclared and unregulated fishing, the WTO hopes to conclude a second package focusing on subsidies which fuel overcapacity and overfishing.

"We're close. It's doable for sure," said a diplomatic source.

"The final push needs a little bit of compromise, a little bit of political will," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, calling a potential agreement a "very good outcome".

The 2022 agreement has yet to take effect as not enough countries have ratified it.

But it was seen as a major achievement, marking just the second accord concluded by the WTO's full membership since the global trade body was created in 1995, and the first focused on environmental protection.