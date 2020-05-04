The World Trade Organization (WTO) cannot ask for member states to increase their contributions if the organization will not make any rule changes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) cannot ask for member states to increase their contributions if the organization will not make any rule changes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has previously threatened to pull his country out of the WTO and the World Health Organization (WHO). He has criticized the WTO for treating the US unfairly and the WHO for its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Until appropriate changes are made by a unanimous decision of all participants in the trading organization, it is premature to raise the question of increasing the size of individual countries' contributions to the WTO budget," Pankin said in response to a question of whether Moscow is ready to increase its contribution in light of Washington's threats to leave the organization.

WTO contributions are currently based on each member's share of international trade.