WTO Chief Reappointed As Trump Threat Looms
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed Friday for a second term, in the shadow of the coming return of Donald Trump and his disdain for international trade rules.
Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and the first African to head the WTO, was the only candidate in the race, and had been all but assured a second term.
The organisation's 166 members "today agreed to give incumbent Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala a second term as director-general," the WTO said in a statement.
The 70-year-old Nigerian's reappointment was approved by consensus during a special meeting of the organisation's General Council, held behind closed doors, the WTO said.
Her current term ends in August 2025, and the appointment process for the next mandate had initially been scheduled to take months.
But with Okonjo-Iweala the only candidate, African countries called for the process to be speeded up, officially to facilitate preparations for the WTO's next big ministerial conference, set to be held in Cameroon in 2026.
The unstated objective is to "accelerate the process, because they did not want Trump's team to come in and veto her as they did four years ago", said Keith Rockwell, a senior research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation.
The common practice of appointing directors-general by consensus made it possible in 2020 for Trump to block Okonjo-Iweala's appointment for months, forcing her to wait to take the reins until after President Joe Biden entered the White House in early 2021.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From World
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election4 seconds ago
-
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters8 seconds ago
-
British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law12 seconds ago
-
Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand29 seconds ago
-
Japan government approves $92 bn extra budget1 hour ago
-
Antonio Costa: Portuguese dealmaker enters EU lion's den1 hour ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election1 hour ago
-
Spain urged to 'build differently' after deadly floods2 hours ago
-
Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 102 hours ago
-
Georgia says 43 protesters arrested at pro-EU rally3 hours ago
-
Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban3 hours ago
-
Squeezed Greeks get taste for lowly street olives3 hours ago