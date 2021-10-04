WTO Chief Refutes Media Reports About Her Intention to Resign

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday refuted media reports claiming that she is planning to resign

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday refuted media reports claiming that she is planning to resign.

Bloomberg has reported that Okonjo-Iweala voiced an idea about resignation if she fails to make progress on the most important negotiation processes within the WTO.

The WTO chief said that such reports are "fake news" during a press conference.