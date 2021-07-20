WTO Confirms EU Request for State Procurement Consultations With Russia

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has received the European Union's request for consultations with Russia over the latter's public procurement rules, a WTO official told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, initiated a dispute in the WTO with Russia over certain restrictions on the supply of goods and services to Russian state-owned companies from European companies. The director of trade negotiations at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development responded by saying that Moscow is ready to convince Brussels that its procurement regulations do not violate WTO rules.

"I can confirm, as a WTO official, that the request for consultations has been received. The request will not be circulated by the WTO until it has been translated into the 3 official languages (English, French and Spanish)," the official said.

Requesting consultations is the first step in the WTO dispute-resolution process. The parties are usually given 60 days to settle the issue. If the consultations fail, the complainants may ask the organization to form a panel of arbitrators who will consider the dispute.