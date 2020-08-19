WTO Confirms Sharp Decline in Global Merchandise Trade, Volume Falls by 14% in Q2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The global merchandise trade "likely" registered a historic drop in the second quarter of the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as its volume decreased by 14 percent when compared to the first quarter, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.

"World merchandise trade likely registered a historic fall in the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest reading of the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer, a real-time gauge of trends in global trade," the WTO said in a press release, adding that the June statistics showed a 14 percent decline.

The organization added that the L-shaped trajectory cannot be ruled out despite "partial upticks" in global trade in the third quarter.

The WTO also said that world trade was evolving in line with the organization's less pessimistic scenario the WTO said in April that the decline in the global trade would be between 13 to 32 percent this year.

The WTO added that the current drop in the global merchandise trade was the steepest on record since 2007 and similar with the decline during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.