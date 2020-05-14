UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Director-General Azevedo Plans To Step Down Before Term's End In 2021 - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

WTO Director-General Azevedo Plans to Step Down Before Term's End in 2021 - Reports

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo intends to depart from his post before the end of his term in 2021 amid the crisis of the organization's dispute-settlement system, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo intends to depart from his post before the end of his term in 2021 amid the crisis of the organization's dispute-settlement system, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Azevedo has served as the WTO chief since September 2013, and his second four-year term started in September 2017.

Bloomberg reported that one of Azevedo's four deputies � Yonov Frederick Agah of Nigeria, Karl Brauner of Germany, Alan Wolff of the United States and Yi Xiaozhun of China � might serve as an interim caretaker until the end of his term in 2021.

The report comes as the WTO is coming through a crisis in its system for resolving disputes between its members after Washington paralyzed it by blocking new appointments to the seven-member Appellate Body last year. US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that Washington might withdraw from the organization. �

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump Germany United States Nigeria September 2017 Post From

Recent Stories

Western Pacific Countries Manage to Avert Uncontro ..

3 minutes ago

Five died in two road accidents in Kohistan

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Indian troops fire pellets on protesters in Badgam ..

9 minutes ago

Digital startup on veterinary helps pet lovers to ..

9 minutes ago

Traditional 'Dhol wala' keeps alive centuries old ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.