WTO Director General Says 'Disappointed' in EU Over COVID-19 Vaccine Export Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Tuesday that she is "disappointed" over the European Union's restrictions on exports of COVID-19 vaccines.

"It's also very symbolic that the EU, that many members look up to, be seen not to be having these restrictions, so whilst we understand the politics of what they are doing, I've said openly I'm disappointed, particularly in the fact that they extended it from March.

March 31 had been the declared stop and now it's been extended to June, and I'm actively talking to them about how we can make sure that these restrictions are dealt with," Okonjo-Iweala said at the WTO online event.