WTO Director General Says Ukrainian Conflict To Severely Hit Low-Income Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Global consequences of the Ukrainian conflict will most acutely affect low-income countries, where food accounts for a significant share of expenses, so international trade should be extended, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a report released on Tuesday.

"The war in Ukraine has created immense human suffering, but it has also damaged the global economy at a critical juncture. Its impact will be felt around the world, particularly in low-income countries, where food accounts for a large fraction of household spending," Okonjo-Iweala said.

The WTO chief went on to say that shortage of food supplies may force poor countries to experience acute food insecurity and called for international cooperation to facilitate trade.

"Smaller supplies and higher prices for food mean that the world's poor could be forced to do without. This must not be allowed to happen. This is not the time to turn inward. In a crisis, more trade is needed to ensure stable, equitable access to necessities. Restricting trade will threaten the wellbeing of families and businesses and make more fraught the task of building a durable economic recovery from COVID-19," Okonjo-Iweala added.

Earlier in March, the WTO head warned of possible unrest among undernourished people in poverty-stricken countries amid current tough economic conditions, calling for the the organization's member countries to avoid the strategy of restricting the export of their own food supplies.

