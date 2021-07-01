WTO Estimates Imports, Exports of Medical Goods in 2020 at More Than $2 Trillion

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Imports and exports of medical goods in 2020 grew by 16 percent compared to 2019 to more than $2 trillion, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Imports and exports of medical goods were valued at US$ 2,343 billion in 2020," the WTO said.

"This represents growth of 16 per cent compared to the previous year. In contrast, the total value of world merchandise trade contracted by 7.6 per cent in 2020," it said.