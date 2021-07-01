UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Estimates Imports, Exports Of Medical Goods In 2020 At More Than $2 Trillion

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:40 AM

WTO Estimates Imports, Exports of Medical Goods in 2020 at More Than $2 Trillion

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Imports and exports of medical goods in 2020 grew by 16 percent compared to 2019 to more than $2 trillion, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Imports and exports of medical goods were valued at US$ 2,343 billion in 2020," the WTO said.

"This represents growth of 16 per cent compared to the previous year. In contrast, the total value of world merchandise trade contracted by 7.6 per cent in 2020," it said.

Related Topics

World Exports 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

7 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

7 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

7 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

7 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.