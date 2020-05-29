UrduPoint.com
WTO General Council To Hold Video Conference On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is scheduled to hold a video conference at 10 a.m. Geneva time (08:00 GMT) on Friday.

The meeting might be continued on June 2 if deemed necessary.

WTO Chairman David Walker is expected to make a statement on the progress of implementation of agreements reached at the previous three WTO ministerial summits: the ninth in Bali in 2013, the 10th in Nairobi in 2015, and and the 11th in Buenos Aires in 2017. He is also expected to name the date and venues of the 12th ministerial summit.

Walker is also expected to make a statement on the process of appointment of the organization's next director-general.

Incumbent WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo is expected to deliver a report.

Chairmen of the WTO Trade Negotiations Committee and of the Committee on Trade and Development session on small economies are each expected to deliver a report.

The meeting's agenda is expected to include a joint ministerial statement on action plans to facilitate the flow of goods and services, as well as the essential movement of people, as requested by South Korea.

