WTO Highlights Continued Disparity in Vaccine Access as Patent Debate Stalls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The World Trade Organization warned on Tuesday that a sustainable global economic recovery was impossible without equitable, worldwide access to COVID-19 vaccines.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala estimated that Africa had on average 3.6 vaccine doses per 100 people, while richer countries had 78 doses per 100 people.

"That unevenness is just not acceptable, and we aren't going to have a sustainable economic recovery until we solve this vaccine inequity problem," she told the Brussels Economic Forum.

The 67-year-old Nigerian-American economist called on developed countries to urgently donate any excess vaccine doses they might have to low-income ones.

Talks within the WTO on a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments have been stymied by a handful of well-off countries who argue that a waiver would threaten research financing and impact the quality of vaccines.