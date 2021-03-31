UrduPoint.com
WTO Improves Global Trade Growth Forecast In 2021 To 8% From 7.2%

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:36 PM

The World Trade Organization (WTO) improved its forecast for global trade growth in 2021 to 8 percent, in October last year it was expected at 7.2 percent, the WTO said in a report released on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The World Trade Organization (WTO) improved its forecast for global trade growth in 2021 to 8 percent, in October last year it was expected at 7.2 percent, the WTO said in a report released on Wednesday.

"World merchandise trade volume is expected to increase by 8.0% in 2021 after falling 5.

3% in 2020, a smaller decline than previously estimated," the WTO said.

Last year's global trade decrease of 5.3 percent was also better than October's forecast of 9.2-percent fall, the report says.

The organization predicts that trade growth will slow to 4.0 percent in 2022 and the effects of the pandemic would continue to be felt as this expansion rate will still leave trade below its pre-pandemic trend.

