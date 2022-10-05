WTO Keeps Global GDP Growth Forecast for 2022 Unchanged at 2.8% - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has kept its forecast for global trade growth in 2022 unchanged at 2.8%, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"The new WTO forecast estimates world GDP at market exchange rates will grow by 2.8% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023 ” the latter is 1.0 percentage points lower than what was previously projected," the report read.