UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Largely Sides With Canada In Dispute Over US Duties On Lumber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US Duties on Lumber

Canada has largely won a case against the US duties imposed on its timber products after Washington failed to prove that the price of exported lumber was artificially low due to the provincial government subsidies, a WTO ruling issued on Monday indicated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Canada has largely won a case against the US duties imposed on its timber products after Washington failed to prove that the price of exported lumber was artificially low due to the provincial government subsidies, a WTO ruling issued on Monday indicated.

"The US Department of Commerce acted inconsistently with Article 14(d) of the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement by improperly rejecting the proposed private stumpage and log prices in Ontario as a valid stumpage benchmark to determine the adequacy of remuneration for Crown timber provided to the respondent companies by the province," the ruling read.

The WTO panel has recommended the US to "bring its measure into conformity with its obligations under the WTO's Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM)."

The two neighbors have been clashing over duties on lumber in WTO for decades. In 2006, the sides have reached a settlement under which the US agreed to suspend its duties. The deal expired in 2015 and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who took power two years later, has subsequently imposed new tariffs on Canadian lumber, prompting a new dispute.

Related Topics

Washington Canada Trump Ontario Price 2015 Commerce Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Deny Navalny Had Traces, Symptoms ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Decries Pro-Turkish Forces' Move to Cut Wate ..

2 minutes ago

Three booked over dengue larvae detection

2 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for making country bankrupt: Shi ..

2 minutes ago

Center taking concrete steps for resolving Karachi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.