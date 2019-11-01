WTO Lets China Hit Back At US With Taxes On $3.6Bln Worth Of Goods
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:07 PM
A World Trade Organization's arbitrator ruled Friday that China could impose $3.6 billion worth of taxes on US goods over its unfair anti-dumping practices
"We determine that the level of nullification or impairment of benefits accruing to China as a result of the WTO-inconsistent methodologies used by the United States in anti-dumping proceedings concerning products imported from China is 3,579.128 million USD per annum," the ruling read.