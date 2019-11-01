WTO Lets China Hit Back at US With Taxes on $3.6Bln Worth of Goods

A World Trade Organization's arbitrator ruled Friday that China could impose $3.6 billion worth of taxes on US goods over its unfair anti-dumping practices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A World Trade Organization's arbitrator ruled Friday that China could impose $3.6 billion worth of taxes on US goods over its unfair anti-dumping practices.

"We determine that the level of nullification or impairment of benefits accruing to China as a result of the WTO-inconsistent methodologies used by the United States in anti-dumping proceedings concerning products imported from China is 3,579.128 million USD per annum," the ruling read.