WTO May Facilitate Elimination of Trade Barriers in Low-Carbon Sector - Director-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The World Trade Organization (WTO) may facilitate the elimination of trade barriers, which contain the spread of low-carbon technologies, Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday.

"Looking ahead, the WTO has an opportunity to use the present moment to strengthen its role as a forum for coordination on trade and climate change, to address trade policy barriers holding back the dissemination and use of low-carbon technologies, and to support structural changes needed to decarbonize the global economy. I hope we will make the most of this opportunity," Okonjo-Iweala said in the report.

The report said that trade may reduce the cost of mitigation and "speed up the low-carbon transition," as well as the generation of green jobs.

"To the extent trade helps speed up the low-carbon transition, it would contribute to job creation: one estimate suggests the global shift to clean energy will generate as many as 30 million new jobs in clean energy and related sectors by 2030," it added.

The world community is extremely concerned about environmental problems and is trying in every possible way to switch to clean energy. Despite the fact that the 2015 Paris Agreement spawned the carbon neutrality movement, carbon dioxide emissions are still at an all-time high level. According to the UN ReliefWeb information service, the last eight years have been the warmest in the entire history of observations, which is worsened by ever-increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases and accumulated heat. In 2022 alone, extreme heat, drought and devastating floods affected millions of people and cost the budgets of countries billions of Dollars.