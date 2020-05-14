UrduPoint.com
WTO Members Vow To Support Small Businesses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

WTO Members Vow to Support Small Businesses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Joint Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Nearly 50 World Trade Organization (WTO) member states endorsed a joint statement released on Thursday vowing to support micro, small- and medium-size enterprises (MSME) beset by restrictive measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We will take further action where necessary to help MSME involvement in international trade and promote that supply chains remain open and connected," the statement said.

The 48 undersigned member states, including Russia, China, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom, said they will work with international organizations and stakeholders to spur increased digitalization and virtual trade.

The joint statement reaffirms support for the WTO and its guiding principles, including free and fair trade.

While protectionism has emerged as an issue in recent years, the race to procure essential medical equipment in short supply across the globe has resulted heightened trade tensions amid allegations of underhandedness and crippled international links.

