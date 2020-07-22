WTO Might Be Headed by Acting Director-General Up to November 7 - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) might be run by an acting director-general (DG), who would likely be one of the outgoing chief's deputies, until November 7 as the candidates for the position of the head of the organization have to go through all three phases of the selection process, a WHO spokesman said on Wednesday.

In mid-May, incumbent WTO chief Roberto Azevedo announced his plans to step down in August, a year earlier than his second four-year term was set to end. He said that the WTO needs a more energetic leader, as it is basically "stuck" with internal problems.

"Clearly, it is the case that there will be a period of time before the next DG is selected. Phase one or phase two, which involves these campaigning phase, will end on the 7th of September, which is the same day the third phase starts.

We could imagine that this would go till the 7th of November, and that means you would need somebody steering the ship during that two plus month period before the successor can arrive in Geneva and take up the reigns," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell said at a briefing.

According to the WTO guidelines, if a new DG cannot be chosen ahead of the time when an incumbent chief departs, one of the DG's deputies can serve as an acting head, the spokesman added, noting that there is no decision yet on who will be chosen as an acting DG.

Last week, eight candidates running for the office of the DG held presentations before the WTO General Council. The list of candidates includes Liam Fox, a former UK international trade secretary, and Amina C. Mohamed, a former Kenyan minister for foreign affairs and international trade, among others.