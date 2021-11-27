WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva Postponed Over New COVID-19 Strain - Deputy Head

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been postponed because of the spread of the new strain of COVID-19, Deputy Director General of the WTO Anabel Gonzalez said.

"@wto #MC12 has been postponed. The full membership is behind the decision of the General Council Chair @CastilloDacio and DG @NOIweala. Health, fairness and inclusiveness informed the call. It is the right decision. Work will and must continue," Gonzalez wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday.