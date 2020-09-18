WTO Narrows Field of Director General Candidates to Five - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The World Trade Organization members have narrowed the pool of director general candidates to five out of eight, the WTO said Friday in a press release.

"In consultations with Amb. Walker, Amb. Dacio Castillo of Honduras and Amb.

Harald Aspelund of Iceland, WTO members indicated that the five candidates who should advance are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria, Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea, Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Liam Fox of the United Kingdom," the press release read.