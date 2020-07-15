UrduPoint.com
WTO Needs Chief With Experience In Trade, Negotiations - Mexican Candidate Seade

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:33 PM

Candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO), Mexican diplomat and economist Jesus Seade, said that his experience in transnational trade negotiations would reinvigorate the organization's mediation and arbitration capabilities

Seade represented Mexico in the trade negotiations that formed the WTO itself, as well as the renewed North American free trade agreement USMCA (United States, Mexico, Canada).

"I believe that the next director-general of the WTO, in these turbulent times, needs to be a profound expert in trade but at the same time with experience as a negotiator at any political level to have the ability to command attention to bring back this organization to new dynamics. I look forward to doing that." Seade said at a briefing with journalists in Geneva.

The candidate pointed out that the WTO's major problems stem from the lack of dynamics on negotiations and problems with the dispute settlement.

The discussions with reporters were dominated by the United States and its tariff-happy trade conduct, which Seade vowed to probe by bringing Washington to the negotiation table.

"Up to this moment, the United States have said what they do not like but they have not said what they want," Seade stated.

Seade is one of eight candidates to make their presentations before the WTO General Council and the press this week.

In mid-May, incumbent WTO chief Roberto Azevedo announced his plans to step down in August, a year earlier than his second four-year term was set to end. He said that the WTO needs a more energetic leader, as it is basically "stuck" with internal problems. A process for nominating the next director-general formally began on June 8 and concluded last week.

