WTO Not Going To Properly Operate Without Functioning Dispute Settlement - Azevedo

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

WTO Not Going to Properly Operate Without Functioning Dispute Settlement - Azevedo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) will be not properly functioning unless the differences over its dispute settlement mechanism are resolved, outgoing WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday in his last press conference in this capacity.

Azevedo, a Brazilian diplomat, announced his plans to step down in mid-May, saying that WTO needs a more energetic leader, as it is basically "stuck" with internal problems. His resignation comes as the WTO is suffering from a crisis over its mechanism for resolving disputes between members after Washington paralyzed it by blocking new appointments to the Appellate Body last year. US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that the United States might withdraw from the organization.

"Without a properly functioning dispute settlement system the WTO is not going to perform its role adequately, for several reasons. First, because it would lose this instrument, which is extremely important to find solutions that members end up using to resolve their differences on the trade and economic front," Azevedo said.

The disrupted dispute settlement mechanism also affects the negotiations of the WTO rules, the director-general underlined.

At the same time, the outgoing WTO chief said that he had no regrets over his abrupt resignation a year earlier than his second four-year term was set to end.

"It was a very carefully thought decision ... I definitely do not regret that. That's part of life, it was going to happen anyway, so it's time to go, " Azevedo said.

Last week, eight candidates running for the office of DG held presentations before the WTO General Council. The list of candidates includes Liam Fox, a former UK international trade secretary, and Amina C. Mohamed, a former Kenyan minister for foreign affairs and international trade, among others.

The selection process might last up until November 7 and in the meantime, one of the DG deputies will be selected to serve as an acting chief of WTO. However, no decision on who would be appointed as an acting DG has been made yet by the WTO General Council.

