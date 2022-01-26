WTO OKs Chinese Tariffs on $645Mln Worth of US Goods Amid Subsidy Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday awarded China the right to impose retaliatory tariffs on imported US goods worth an annual $645 million as part of a decade-long row over US anti-subsidy duties.

"We have determined that the appropriate level of N/I (nullification or impairment) is USD 645.121 million per annum," a WTO arbitrator said in a decision paper.

The 87-page decision said that the United States used "WTO-inconsistent methodologies" to determine countervailing duties that it imposed on a range of Chinese imports from 2008-2012 to counter Chinese state subsidies.